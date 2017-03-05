‘Missing’ pilot explains actions after Kansas crash

Related Coverage Plane goes down in McPherson County field

ROXBURY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities were stumped when a damaged fixed-wing plane was found after an apparent crash landing in a field near Roxbury, Kansas, with no sign of the pilot.

On Saturday, the pilot, Randy Shannon, a businessman from Drexel, Missouri, solved the mystery.

He told The Kansas City Star the crash happened Thursday as he tried to land on a roadway near Roxbury, intending to glide to a parking spot.

Because he wasn’t hurt and no property was damaged, Shannon walked into Roxbury, told someone what happened and went to a business meeting. Later, he was taken to an airport where he had a truck and drove home.

He says he called federal and aviation officials to report the crash. In hindsight, he says he also should have notified local authorities.