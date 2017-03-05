‘Missing’ pilot explains actions after Kansas crash

AP_logo By Published:
Roxbury plane crash (Courtesy: Shawn Anderson)
Roxbury plane crash (Courtesy: Shawn Anderson)

ROXBURY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities were stumped when a damaged fixed-wing plane was found after an apparent crash landing in a field near Roxbury, Kansas, with no sign of the pilot.

On Saturday, the pilot, Randy Shannon, a businessman from Drexel, Missouri, solved the mystery.

He told The Kansas City Star the crash happened Thursday as he tried to land on a roadway near Roxbury, intending to glide to a parking spot.

Because he wasn’t hurt and no property was damaged, Shannon walked into Roxbury, told someone what happened and went to a business meeting. Later, he was taken to an airport where he had a truck and drove home.

He says he called federal and aviation officials to report the crash. In hindsight, he says he also should have notified local authorities.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s