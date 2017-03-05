Hutchinson residents evacuate due to wildfire

By Published: Updated:
Wildfire burning in the Highlands area of Hutchinson, KS. Sunday (Courtesy Lucas Soltow)
Wildfire burning in the Highlands area of Hutchinson, KS. Sunday (Courtesy Lucas Soltow)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire has forced residents of the Highlands area of Hutchinson to evacuate.

Wildfire in the Highlands. Courtesy Weather Watchers
Wildfire in the Highlands. Courtesy Weather Watchers

The Hutchinson Police Department sent out a message on their social media, urging residents to flee.

Reno County Dispatch says multiple structures have been lost to the wildfire.

Overlooking the Crazy Horse Sports Club And Golf Course. (Courtesy Lucas Soltow)
Overlooking the Crazy Horse Sports Club And Golf Course. (Courtesy Lucas Soltow)

KSN has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest in our newscasts and online.

____

(1:25 p.m.) As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Hutchinson crews say they are still battling what they call the “Jupiter Hills Fire”.

Interim Fire Chief D. Hanen says while fire crews continue to battle hot spots, the fire is 80 percent contained.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time crews arrived, Hanen says the fire had spread a mile north of its original location, crossing 56th Avenue.

They were able to spot the blazes progress at 69th Avenue, another mile north.

Two sheds were damaged from the flame. Hanen describes one as a total loss and the other significantly damaged.

The Chief estimates 1,200 acres were burned in the Jupiter Hills Fire. At its peak, 37 units and around 90 fire personnel helped fight the flames.

The county has declared a state of emergency, which they say will help bring in state resources to help recovery efforts. Hanen stresses for the public to stay away from the burned areas, calling attention to the continued dry conditions and high winds.

Crews from the Reno, McPherson, Harvey, Sedgwick, Ellsworth, and Barton counties. Law enforcement from Reno Reno County Sheriff’s, Hutchinson PD, Buhler PD, South Hutchinson PD, and KHP assisted with traffic control.

All roads are now reopened, expect 69th Avenue from Old K-61 to Mayfield and 56th Avenue from Old K-61 to the dead end.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s