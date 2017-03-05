Hutchinson residents evacuate due to wildfire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire has forced residents of the Highlands area of Hutchinson to evacuate.

The Hutchinson Police Department sent out a message on their social media, urging residents to flee.

Reno County Dispatch says multiple structures have been lost to the wildfire.

(1:25 p.m.) As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Hutchinson crews say they are still battling what they call the “Jupiter Hills Fire”.

Interim Fire Chief D. Hanen says while fire crews continue to battle hot spots, the fire is 80 percent contained.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time crews arrived, Hanen says the fire had spread a mile north of its original location, crossing 56th Avenue.

They were able to spot the blazes progress at 69th Avenue, another mile north.

Two sheds were damaged from the flame. Hanen describes one as a total loss and the other significantly damaged.

The Chief estimates 1,200 acres were burned in the Jupiter Hills Fire. At its peak, 37 units and around 90 fire personnel helped fight the flames.

The county has declared a state of emergency, which they say will help bring in state resources to help recovery efforts. Hanen stresses for the public to stay away from the burned areas, calling attention to the continued dry conditions and high winds.

Crews from the Reno, McPherson, Harvey, Sedgwick, Ellsworth, and Barton counties. Law enforcement from Reno Reno County Sheriff’s, Hutchinson PD, Buhler PD, South Hutchinson PD, and KHP assisted with traffic control.

All roads are now reopened, expect 69th Avenue from Old K-61 to Mayfield and 56th Avenue from Old K-61 to the dead end.