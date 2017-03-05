Firefighters in Wisconsin fight fire at their own firehouse

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) – Firefighters in the Wisconsin community of Mayville had to respond to a fire at a familiar scene – their own firehouse.

Firefighters were dispatched round 10 p.m. Saturday after a passer-by reported seeing flames at the station, which is not staffed around the clock.

The volunteer fire department said in a statement Sunday that crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire inside the station and put it out. The fire was confined to the vehicle, but the station had to be ventilated due to the heavy smoke.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire. The department says the fire won’t affect its operations.

Cleanup was underway Sunday.

Mayville is about 45 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

