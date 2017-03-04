Woman arrested after standoff, shooting with Wichita police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is in police custody after a seven hour standoff with police, where they say officers were shot at.

Chief Gordon Ramsay says it started in the 1400 block of East Arnold just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Ramsay says a 30-year-old woman, armed with a handgun, barricaded herself inside with three children.

While negotiators were speaking with the suspect, police say she fired once at officers. None were hit.

Ramsay tells us the woman surrendered shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday and was taken into custody without incident. The children were unharmed.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Ramsay commended the work of the Wichita Police Department during the incident and says more information will be released during Monday’s media briefing.