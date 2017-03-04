Wichita State Advances to MVC Championship

Wichita State Athletics
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – No. 21/22 Wichita State will play in the Missouri Valley Conference title game for the first time since 2014 after dispatching of the No. 6 seeded Missouri State Bears, 78-63, in the semifinals Saturday night at Scottrade Center.

The No. 2 seed Shockers advance to the MVC Tournament championship for the seventh time in school history and will look to collect their fourth title. Wichita State will meet the No. 1 seed Illinois State Redbirds Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CDT on CBS. The winner will also punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Shockers and Redbirds split the season series with each team winning at home.

