Wichita high school students take prom attire home for free

WICHITA, Kan,. (KSNW) – It’s almost prom season and lots of high school kids are out looking for the perfect look to compliment them this year and thanks to Gown Town; everyone goes home happy. Gown Town is an annual event that provides free tuxedos and prom dresses to high school students.

“All they have to do is show up with a student ID,” explained Leslie Roach, the event’s volunteer coordinator.

This event has been dressing young men and women for prom for over 20 years and folks really show up for the occasion.

“This is probably one of the best years, since I’ve been volunteering,” said Leslie. “I think we’ve dressed nearly 400 students already.”

Lines to get in and shop were wrapped around the corner since 9 am Saturday morning and some say it will be that way until they close at 4 pm. Every year Gown Town chooses a new location and supplies thousands of dresses and tuxedos for people to choose from. This year the Town West Mall volunteered a space for the event.

“I’m a volunteer stylist,” said Phylicia Thompson. “This is fun for me. I get to help people shop, what’s not to love.”

The fitting room lines were wall to wall and that goes for the mens section as well.

“My fiance is in line,” said Presley Johnson. “After she finds the dress she wants, I can figure out what tux i’m getting.”

The best part about all of this is, it’s free and has been that way for decades. Organizers say the best part about all of this is being able to help kids that may not have been able to afford a nice tux of a dress for their night to remember. Over 400 young men and women left with dresses and tuxedos to compliment them for prom. This event happens once a year in March so, if you missed out this year mane sure to mark your calendars for 2018.