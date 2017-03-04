Turkey official: Plane crashes near Turkey-Syria border

AP_logo By Published:
Plane Crash DIGITAL SIZE

STANBUL (AP) – A Turkish official says a plane has crashed in the countryside near the Syrian border with preliminary information suggesting the aircraft belonged to Syria.

Hatay province governor Erdal Ata told state-run Anadolu news agency that it was “likely” a military aircraft, but that there was no airspace violation and no intervention by Turkish forces, adding that it might have been a technical problem.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area.

Private Dogan news agency reported nearby villagers had called authorities reporting a crash at around 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) on Saturday. They also told authorities that the pilots had allegedly ejected before the crash.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s