Overnight shooting leaves teen dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after an overnight shooting leaves a teenager dead.

Police say it happened in the 1700 block of South Yale just before midnight Friday.

A witness says a 42-year-old man fatally shot a 16-year-old in head.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say they will release more information about the incident during Monday’s media briefing.

