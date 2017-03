6:15AM A little chilly with a pretty sunrise to kick off our Saturday, but we have another mild, windy, and dry day on the way! Get your full weekend weather in my latest forecast videos right here.

5AM Wide range in temperatures across Kansas¬†this morning, mainly due to winds staying breezy in the southeastern half of the state. But we’ll all be warming up significantly today… I’ll have your full Saturday forecast all morning on KSN!