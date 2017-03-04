Kansas man hopes wife’s 40-year disappearance gets solved

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A suburban Kansas City man hasn’t given up hope that the 40-year-old disappearance of his missing wife will be solved.

The Kansas City Star reports that Donald Evitts’ wife, legal secretary Loy Gillespie Evitts, went missing after leaving work to run some errands on Feb. 28, 1977.

Police believe Loy Evitts was abducted. It’s the Kansas City Police Department’s longest unsolved missing persons case.

The supervisor of the department’s missing-persons section, police Sgt. Ben Caldwell, says there are no new leads. He says the case is suspended.

Donald Evitts of Overland Park, Kansas, says he’s cautiously optimistic someone will come forward with information that would solve the mystery. He says he’s learned to never get his hopes up because “they all failed in the end.”

