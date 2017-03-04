Crews battle large fires across Kansas

Crews battle a grass fire at 45th and Hillside. (Courtesy Crystal Varga)
KANSAS (KSNW) – Several fires across the state are challenging local firefighters and law enforcement agencies.

WICHITA – Fire crews have shutdown parts of north Wichita traffic to fight a large grass fire.

Grass fire shuts down traffic near Highway 254 and Hillside. (Courtesy Crystal Varga)
The flames are currently in the area of Hillside and Highway 254.

Heavy smoke has closed eastbound traffic on 53rd Street North.

The Wichita Fire Department warns the public to completely avoid the area as they get the blaze under control.

HUTCHINSON – Several fires are plaguing the Hutchinson area.

Grass fire east of K-61 in Hutchinson. (Courtesy @ktsillin)
Several unites from Hutchinson Police and Fire Departments are battling a large grass fire affecting the area of 43rd Avenue to 69th Avenue and K-61 to Willison Road.

 

Fire crews are also fighting brush fires near the Reno County Landfill and in the area of 17th Avenue and Apple Lane.

BUTLER COUNTY – A couple hundred acres burned this afternoon just east of Douglass.

In the area of 157th Street and Haverhill Road, fire officials say the fire is under control at this time.

Crews from Leon, Augusta, Douglass helped fight the flame.

