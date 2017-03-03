Wichita State Defeats Bradley in MVC Quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Darral Willis Jr. scored 17 points to lead No. 21/22 Wichita State to a dominating 82-56 win over Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals Friday night at Scottrade Center.

The No. 2 seed Shockers advance to the MVC Tournament semifinals for the eighth straight season and will play the winner of No. 3 Northern Iowa and No. 6 Missouri State Saturday evening at approximately 5 p.m. CDT.

Off the bench Willis led the Shockers with 17 points to go with seven rebounds and a pair of assists. Rashard Kelly added 14 points and seven rebounds and Markis McDuffie just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 boards.