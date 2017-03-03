Truck overturns, freeing dozens of cows on Kansas highway

Video Courtesy: KSHB-TV

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – A modern day cattle roundup shut down traffic ramps on a busy section of Kansas highways in Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed ramps about noon Friday near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 after an semi-trailer truck overturned on the westbound Interstate 35 lanes to Kansas 10, releasing dozens of cows.

At one point, between 55 and 60 cows were running loose.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the roundup.

The transportation department was warning motorists avoid the area while law enforcement herds “them thar pesky cows.” The ramps were expected to be closed for several hours.

#KCTRAFFIC > 2PM TODAY, UPDATE, EB K-10 @ Ridgeview Rd NOW OPEN! WB I-435 to WB K-10 ramp STILL CLOSED as crews still herding loose cattle. pic.twitter.com/O9Xvail94S — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 3, 2017

#KCTRAFFIC > HOLY COW! Udder nonsense as 1st responders having fun w/ 'Great American Cattle Roundup' on I-435/K-10 Photo via @marcusaturner pic.twitter.com/7inKN9t4dK — Kimberly Qualls (@NEKansasKDOT) March 3, 2017

