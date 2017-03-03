Truck overturns, freeing dozens of cows on Kansas highway

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Kansas City Area KDOT)
(Courtesy: Kansas City Area KDOT)

Video Courtesy: KSHB-TV

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – A modern day cattle roundup shut down traffic ramps on a busy section of Kansas highways in Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed ramps about noon Friday near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 after an semi-trailer truck overturned on the westbound Interstate 35 lanes to Kansas 10, releasing dozens of cows.

At one point, between 55 and 60 cows were running loose.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the roundup.

The transportation department was warning motorists avoid the area while law enforcement herds “them thar pesky cows.” The ramps were expected to be closed for several hours.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s