Terrifying drive-by caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB/NBC News) – Police in Kansas City are searching for the suspects caught on camera opening fire in a drive-by shooting.

Dashcam video shot Monday evening shows a dark SUV come to a stop at a traffic light.

Then, a gunman in the vehicle opens fire, shooting at least a dozen bullets in a matter of seconds from the backseat before the suspects speed off.

Amazingly, no one was hurt. Investigators believe the suspects targeted a parked car just off the road.

