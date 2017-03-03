Terrifying drive-by caught on camera

KSHB-TV and NBC News Published: Updated:
nc_driveby0303_700x394

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB/NBC News) – Police in Kansas City are searching for the suspects caught on camera opening fire in a drive-by shooting.

Dashcam video shot Monday evening shows a dark SUV come to a stop at a traffic light.

Then, a gunman in the vehicle opens fire, shooting at least a dozen bullets in a matter of seconds from the backseat before the suspects speed off.

Amazingly, no one was hurt. Investigators believe the suspects targeted a parked car just off the road.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s