Suspect arrested after robbing Wichita Family Dollar

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Wichita Family Dollar. The robbery happened at the store located in the 2200 block of East Central around 8:50 p.m Thursday night.

Police said the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect and another man got away. Officers investigating located both suspect in the 1300 block of North Volutsia.

A brief foot chase occurred and officers arrested a 31-year-old man for aggravated robbery, possession of firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana.

Right now, police are searching to find the other person of interest.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s