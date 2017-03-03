Suspect arrested after robbing Wichita Family Dollar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Wichita Family Dollar. The robbery happened at the store located in the 2200 block of East Central around 8:50 p.m Thursday night.

Police said the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect and another man got away. Officers investigating located both suspect in the 1300 block of North Volutsia.

A brief foot chase occurred and officers arrested a 31-year-old man for aggravated robbery, possession of firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana.

Right now, police are searching to find the other person of interest.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.