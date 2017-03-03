Spring arrives early

NEW YORK (NBC News) – If you’ve packed away the winter sweaters and jackets, you’re not alone.

Almost 3,000 cities and towns across the country saw record high temperatures in February, and as the warming trend continues many are taking advantage of the early spring.

Still, there are some who are concerned about what comes next.

Fruit trees are already budding, which has farmers worried.

If the temperature dips below freezing again, it could be a disaster for this year’s crops.

“If we get a hard freeze with the bloom open, chances are it will kill the bloom and with peaches you’ve got one shot at it,” says peach farmer Ron Edwards.

The blooms and blossoms are also jump-starting the spring allergy season.