Spring arrives early

NBC News Published:
nc_spring0303_700x394

NEW YORK (NBC News) – If you’ve packed away the winter sweaters and jackets, you’re not alone.

Almost 3,000 cities and towns across the country saw record high temperatures in February, and as the warming trend continues many are taking advantage of the early spring.

Still, there are some who are concerned about what comes next.

Fruit trees are already budding, which has farmers worried.

If the temperature dips below freezing again, it could be a disaster for this year’s crops.

“If we get a hard freeze with the bloom open, chances are it will kill the bloom and with peaches you’ve got one shot at it,” says peach farmer Ron Edwards.

The blooms and blossoms are also jump-starting the spring allergy season.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s