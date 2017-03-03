Sheriff’s department adds new fugitive to Top 10 Most Wanted

Rathanak Chea (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is adding a new fugitive to its Top 10 Most Wanted list.

With the arrest of Rogelio Reyes, Rathanak Chea is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree murder.

Chea is a 35-years-old. He is last known to be living in Wichita. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see or know of Chea’s whereabouts, please contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3960 or 800-874-6449 or 911 or email the Fugitive Warrants Section at tips@sedgwick.gov, or contact your local law enforcement agency.

