Sheriff, DA hold news conference on deputy-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and District Attorney Marc Bennett held a news conference Friday on a deputy-involved shooting that occurred back on Sept. 1, 2016.
RELATED | Caleb Douglas report
Sheriff Jeff Easter said 18-year-old Caleb Douglas’ death has been ruled a suicide according to the autopsy. Douglas died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. The bullet came from a .40 caliber gun found in his car.
District Attorney Marc Bennett said the deputy’s shot struck Caleb in the left shoulder. He said the deputy’s shot was not the one that killed the teen. The district attorney said the deputy had the right to defend himself. No charges will be filed in the case.
Sheriff Easter said the dash camera video of incident will not be released per request of the family.
Next, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office professional unit will investigate to determine if deputy’s actions were in the department’s use of force policy.
Dash cam: Traffic stop leads to shooting
Dash cam: Traffic stop leads to shooting x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Trump’s list of underreported terror doesn’t back up claim
-
Gallery: ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Richard Hatch dies at 71
-
Gallery: For a new president, an election that won’t fade
-
Gallery: Kansas AD confident in hoops program dogged by issues
-
Gallery: DHS chief: Travel, immigration ban should have been delayed
-
Gallery: The Latest: Patriots’ Super Bowl parade underway in Boston
-
Gallery: Trump advisers’ tax credit plan for infrastructure has risks
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.