Sheriff, DA hold news conference on deputy-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and District Attorney Marc Bennett held a news conference Friday on a deputy-involved shooting that occurred back on Sept. 1, 2016.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said 18-year-old Caleb Douglas’ death has been ruled a suicide according to the autopsy. Douglas died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. The bullet came from a .40 caliber gun found in his car.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said the deputy’s shot struck Caleb in the left shoulder. He said the deputy’s shot was not the one that killed the teen. The district attorney said the deputy had the right to defend himself. No charges will be filed in the case.

Sheriff Easter said the dash camera video of incident will not be released per request of the family.

Next, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office professional unit will investigate to determine if deputy’s actions were in the department’s use of force policy.

Dash cam: Traffic stop leads to shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Deputy first approaches car. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office photo) Driver of car points gun at deputy. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office photo) Deputy retreats from car and begins to draw his weapon. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office photo) Still frame from deputy dash cam shows deputy retreating while driver continues to point gun at him. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office photo) After the shooting, the driver drove approximately four blocks before crashing into the back of a home at N Tyler and Maybelle (KSN photo / Ashley Arnold)

