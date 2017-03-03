Sedgwick County deputy cleared in officer-involved shooting

Emily Younger 2016 By Published: Updated:
thushooting-2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and District Attorney Marc Bennett held a news conference Friday on a deputy-involved shooting that occurred back on Sept. 1, 2016 during a traffic stop.

RELATED | Caleb Douglas report

Sheriff Jeff Easter said 18-year-old Caleb Douglas’ death has been ruled a suicide according to the autopsy. Douglas died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. The bullet came from a .40 caliber gun found in his car.

“The ballistics expert says that the projectile collected from the cranial cavity was actually fired from the .40 caliber that was found in his car, his own weapon,” said District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Bennett said the deputy’s shot struck Caleb in the left shoulder. He said the deputy’s shot was not the one that killed the teen. The district attorney said the deputy had the right to defend himself. No charges will be filed in the case.

Sheriff Easter said the dash camera video of incident will not be released per request of the family.

Next, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office professional unit will investigate to determine if deputy’s actions were in the department’s use of force policy.

Dash cam: Traffic stop leads to shooting

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s