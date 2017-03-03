HOLLYWOOD (NBC) – “Little Big Shots” returns for its second season starting Sunday.

Steve Harvey is in perpetual amazement of his tiny co-stars.

“To have so many kids with so much talent, I mean do such incredible things that they do at such a young age,” he says. “And then do it under pressure on TV.”

Another batch of young talents will get to showcase their abilities when Season Two starts.

Harvey’s favorite part of the show is talking to the kids, even though trying to prepare them is pointless.

“Kids are unpredictable,” he says. “You cannot produce small kids.”

“Little Big Shots” airs Sunday at 6 p.m. on KSN.