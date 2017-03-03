Kansas woman turns 107 years old

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a very special birthday party in Andover Friday.

Anala Hebert turned 107 years old. She was born in Louisiana. She was one of 15 children and later moved to Wichita. Anala’s family, along with other residents at Reeds Cove Health and Rehab, enjoyed balloons, live music, and plenty of cake.

It was quite the celebration. Anala is Cajun and still speaks French.

She loves playing bingo, and on her special day, they played her favorite song “Sweet Caroline.”

