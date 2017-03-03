Batteries stolen from Cox Communication stations around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said that backup batteries are being stolen from Cox Communication stations around Wichita.

Since November, 90 batteries have been reported stolen. The suspects are forcing the stations open. The batteries are stolen, and they are likely being sold.

Above are pictures of the stations, and the batteries inside.

If you happen to see anyone around the stations acting suspicious, or anyone in possession of these batteries, please call 911 and give dispatch a description of the suspect and any vehicles that might be associated with them.

