680,000 Oball Rattles recalled due to choking hazard

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled about 680,000 Oball Rattles sold in the United States and Canada.

The clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The rattles come in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging.

Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.

Consumers should immediately take these recalled rattles away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund.

The rattles were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

Kids II toll-free at 877-243-7314 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.