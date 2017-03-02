West Street under Kellogg closed Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Road construction to rebuild the I-235 and Kellogg interchange will require the closure of West Street under Kellogg from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Workers will be pouring concrete for the new bridge deck

The bridge widening on eastbound Kellogg is necessary to manage additional lanes of traffic entering new ramps on northbound and southbound I-235.

Additionally, the right lane of eastbound Kellogg will be closed on Saturday. Vehicles will be able to exit Kellogg during the closure but only right turns onto West Street will be allowed.

Traffic speeds on Kellogg through the construction zone are reduced to 50 mph.

Click here for more on the Kellogg and I-235 project.

