Silver Alert canceled for missing Rose Hill man

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rose Hill Police Department reports a missing man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found safe and sound by law enforcement officers in Oklahoma.

The search for 86-year-old Frank E. McMurphy Jr. began earlier Thursday when he was last seen driving his 2006 Orange GMC Canyon pick-up truck.

Mr. McMurphy suffers from dementia and left to run an errand at 9 a.m. When he did not return, the Silver Alert was issued to help find him.

