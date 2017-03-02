Silver Alert issued for Rose Hill man

Frank E. McMurphy Jr. (Courtesy: Rose Hill Police Department)
ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rose Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Frank E. McMurphy Jr.

Frank suffers from dementia and left to run an errand at 9 a.m. and did not return. He was last seen driving his 2006 Orange GMC Canyon pick-up truck, bearing Kansas Veteran’s License Tag 19AEC.

If you see or have contact with Frank, please call 911 or contact the Rose Hill Police Department, 316-776-0191 or 316-320-1294.

