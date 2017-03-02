Sedgwick Co. implements new fitness test, age and gender taken into account

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – For the first time, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is taking age and gender into account when determining a person’s overall fitness level.

The Sheriff’s Office has overhauled its former fitness test requiring applicants to run through an obstacle course, complete a 1.5 mile run and pull a weighted dummy.

“Our past tests for either deputy sheriff or the detention involved some obstacle courses where we had no really scientific basis as what we were measuring,” said Sgt. David Hein with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Hein said the new tests are scientifically proven to test the overall physical fitness level of an applicant. They are also used by other law enforcement agencies across the country.

“It’s more indicative of what an officer does out in the streets, where they have to stop, maybe change directions and maybe continue running,” Hein said. “We discovered agility is important in law enforcement, the ability to run short distances. We used to do a mile and a half run. No one chases for a mile and a half.”

Each applicant is tested on four things: the number of push-ups completed in a minute, the number of sit-ups completed in a minute, the time it takes to complete the Illinois agility test and the beep test, a test designed to measure a person’s cardiovascular endurance.

An applicant must score in or above the 20 percent level to pass the test and get into the academy. Each person is awarded a different percent score based on their results, age and gender.

“A female has to work harder than a male in some capacity. Their heart’s not as big, their lungs aren’t as big and so we are able to adjust for that in the calculations,” said Lt. Brad Hoch with the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Both Hoch and Hein said they’re hopeful the new physical fitness test will have a positive impact on the department.

“I just think it will give you a good measurement on the people at the fitness level that we need to be able to train them and do the job properly,” Hoch said.

“We can start using this information in the academy to design exercises that’s going to increase their (applicant’s) fitness levels, strength, etc.,” Hein said.

Click here to view a video of the pre-employment agility testing.