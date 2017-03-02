Kansas Supreme Court to release decision on school funding

By Published: Updated:
Seal of the Kansas Supreme Court. (Courtesy KSNT)
Seal of the Kansas Supreme Court. (Courtesy KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Supreme Court will hand down its decision on school funding lawsuit filed in 2010 by four school districts.

The Dodge City, Hutchinson, Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas, districts sued in 2010.

Attorneys for both sides argued the case before the court back in September on whether the state is spending enough money on its public schools to provide a suitable education for every child.

The districts have argued that the nearly $4.1 billion a year the state provides in aid to its 286 school districts is about $800 million a year short of what’s necessary.

Previous rulings in the same lawsuit forced legislators and Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to boost aid to poor districts.

The decision comes with the state facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers already are considering rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

The decision will appear first on the recent published opinions page here.

All other documents related to the case are available by clicking here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s