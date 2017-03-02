Kansas Supreme Court to release decision on school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Supreme Court will hand down its decision on school funding lawsuit filed in 2010 by four school districts.

The Dodge City, Hutchinson, Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas, districts sued in 2010.

Attorneys for both sides argued the case before the court back in September on whether the state is spending enough money on its public schools to provide a suitable education for every child.

The districts have argued that the nearly $4.1 billion a year the state provides in aid to its 286 school districts is about $800 million a year short of what’s necessary.

Previous rulings in the same lawsuit forced legislators and Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to boost aid to poor districts.

The decision comes with the state facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers already are considering rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

The decision will appear first on the recent published opinions page here.

All other documents related to the case are available by clicking here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.