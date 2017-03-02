Pratt shooting survivor: ‘I was just scared I was going to die’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Alex Deaton, the man wanted for a crime spree across several states, is still behind bars.

Now, KSN News is hearing from the victim, Riley Juel, who details how the shooting at a Pratt convenience store unfolded.

Riley said he has been working at the Kwik Shop for two months and Wednesday started out like any other day.

Juel said the suspect, Alex Deaton, walked into the store and came directly up to the counter.

“I did get that one feeling that something wasn’t right,” said Juel.

He said Deaton didn’t ask for money, and instead, he just asked for the keys to Juel’s car.

Juel said he calmly walked over to his jacket and got his keys and gave them to Deaton. That’s when, he said Deaton pulled his gun again and shot him at point-blank range.

“This can’t be real at all, and then, I mean it came back to me, this is real,” said Juel. “I was just scared I was going to die.”

Juel said he called 911 from his phone and was able to stay awake and alert the whole time.

“Thank you to the police officer that first showed up on scene, helping me, talking to me, keeping me there. If it wasn’t for them, I probably would have been dead.”

He was transported to Via Christi St. Francis, and he is now in stable condition.

