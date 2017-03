MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson Emergency management reports a small plane landed in a field near the town of Roxbury.

Officials report the plane is upright and the pilot is okay. Right now, officials don’t know the reason for the landing. It could have been a mechanical or fuel problem.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.