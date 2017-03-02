Olathe woman accused of battering infant, illegal child care

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A 25-year-old Kansas woman has been accused of battery of an infant and running an unlicensed child care facility.

The Kansas City Star reports that Paige E. Hatfield of Olathe was charged Wednesday with one count each of aggravated battery and unlawfully running a child care facility without the proper license.

Hatfield is accused of critically injuring an infant who was less than 6 months old on Jan. 30. She allegedly unlawfully operated the child care facility from Jan. 1 through Feb. 3.

Hatfield was released from the Johnson County jail on a $25,000 bond Wednesday evening. She’s scheduled to appear in court March 10.

