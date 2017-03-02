Nielsen: Nearly 48 million watch Trump’s address to nation

AP_logo By Published:
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., applaud. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., applaud. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first major address to the Congress and the nation was seen by an estimated 47.4 million people.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that Trump’s audience couldn’t quite match the first such speech by predecessor Barack Obama, who drew an audience of 52.4 million in 2009.

Fox News Channel had the biggest audience for Trump’s speech Tuesday night, with 10.8 million viewers. NBC’s 9.1 million ranked second, followed in order of popularity by CBS, ABC, CNN, Univision, Fox broadcasting and MSNBC. The moment that drew the most interactions on Twitter came after Trump talked about fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens with his widow looking on.

Similar initial presidential speeches reached 39.8 million for George W. Bush in 2001 and 66.9 million for Bill Clinton in 1993.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s