Second night of sub-state action in the Wichita area, and the Maize Boys win by one point over Ark City, 46-45. Grant Bugbee finished with 13 points.

Both the West and Northwest girls win as well. The Pioneers and Grizzlies sank their free throws to win the game. Northwest defeats Dodge City 51-42. Wichita West defeats Campus, 53-42. Sub-state action continues on Friday night.