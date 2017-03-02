KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, March 2, 2017

5:30AM Radar and skies are clear this morning and we’ll start off cool, but with less wind so it should feel better. As we go through the day, temperatures will rise—nearly 60 by the end of the day. But the wind will pick up again as well making it feel cooler, but we’ll have full sunshine all day long so that will offset the winds a little… Bottom line, today we start climbing into more comfortable and above seasonal temps.

