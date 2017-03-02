Kansas AG files attempted murder charges against Pratt shooting suspect

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Just a day after the manhunt for Alex Deaton came to an end, investigators and prosecutors met in Great Bend to discuss the next steps in the case.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to a KBI agent, who was in that meeting, he said the focus was to get all the states involved in Deaton’s crime spree on the same page.

Prosecutors from Mississippi and Pratt County attended the meeting. Authorities from Ellsworth County and New Mexico did not attend.

According to KBI, they were looking at the timeline of events that led to Deaton’s arrest, as well as evidence from each crime.

For the case in Kansas, the attorney general has now filed attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of theft and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Bond has been set at $5 million.

The KBI said there are still questions on how long Deaton will remain in Kansas custody.

“The severity of the crimes vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction,” said Ellsworth County attorney Paul Kasper. “That is why I have to be very careful in overstepping when it comes to the fact that other jurisdictions may have more severe cases than what I would possibly have here.”

Authorities said investigators interviewed Deaton in Great Bend. He remains in custody at Ellsworth County jail.

Deaton is scheduled for a first appearance March 6 at 11a.m. in Pratt County District Court.