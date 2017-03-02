Judge sets hearing on Wichita wiretap interceptions

By Published:
FBI (Courtesy: NBC)
FBI (Courtesy: NBC)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge wants to hear oral arguments on a newspaper’s request to disclose the federal government’s reasons for putting wiretaps on the phone communications of a former state legislator, a Wichita businessman and others.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren set a hearing for Tuesday in federal court on the motion filed by The Wichita Eagle. Five of the paper’s current or former employees were notified their calls with Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and businessman Brandon Steven had been intercepted.

The U.S. attorney’s office says disclosing the information would jeopardize its investigation. The government contends no one has been charged and no evidence has been introduced in any civil or criminal proceedings. It calls the request a “thinly veiled First Amendment argument” to obtain access to sealed documents.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s