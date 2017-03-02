Investigators hoping to talk to suspect in multi-state crime spree

AP_logo By Published:
Alex Deaton (Photo: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Mississippi investigators are in Kansas hoping to interview a suspect arrested in a multi-state crime spree that included two Mississippi deaths, a violent kidnapping in New Mexico and a shooting west of Wichita.

Rankin County, Mississippi, Sheriff Bryan Bailey says investigators hoped to talk to 28-year-old Alex Deaton Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear when Deaton will be returned to Mississippi. A Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said deciding the question of extradition could take time.

Bailey says physical evidence was recovered in New Mexico tied to the Mississippi case, including the car that belonged to Deaton’s slain girlfriend, Heather Robinson, and firearms.

Robinson’s body was found in her apartment last week. Deaton is suspected of strangling her and fatally shooting a woman at a church in Neshoba County.

