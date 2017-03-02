Gym bans 24-hour news

SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE) – No more 24-hour news channels. That’s the new policy at a Pennsylvania YMCA after the organization’s leaders say political discourse has turned threatening.

In a letter to its gym members, the Greater Scranton YMCA says the board of directors decided to block 24-hour news channels.

The letter continues to say “it has raised concerns about the safety, both physically and emotionally, of our members.”

“I think it is probably an overreaction,” says YMCA member David Dimmick. “There was a lot of arguing going on during the election, protesting, that type of thing. But I think it’s all gone now.”

The letter says the topic may be revisited once things “calm down,” but for now the ban continues.