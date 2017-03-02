Great Bend yoga studio vandal arrested

By Published:
This photo shows a vehicle of interest captured on the Yoga Central's security system. (KSN File Photo)
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend Police arrested a suspect accused of vandalizing the Yoga Central studio on 10th Street back in February.

Security camera footage showed a person pulling up in front of the studio, getting out of a van, and shooting several rounds through the front of the studio.

A jailer at the Pawnee County Jail recognized the suspect. Detectives were able to trace the suspect for a crime in Rush County.

Police arrested Michele Cresci after they said she confessed to the vandalism at Yoga Central.

The Great Bend Police Department is currently in the process of determining what charges will be pressed against the suspect.

