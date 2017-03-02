Fire Breaks Out in Manhattan’s Aggieville District

MANHATTAN, Kan. ) – Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Police Department are responding to a structure fire at North Manhattan Ave. and Moro St. in Aggieville Thursday morning.

The fire is believed to have started inside The Dusty Bookshelf. KSNT News Reporter Jared Thompson witnessed explosions at the front of the building.

The Dusty Bookshelf was being renovated to become a different store.

A fire official tells KSNT News the fire started in the back of the Dusty Bookshelf, though still no word on how it started.

The building was empty when the fire started and no injuries have been reported.

KSNT News have a crew on scene and we will continue to provide updates as we gather more information.