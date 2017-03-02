Baby jackets sold at Dillard’s recalled for choking hazard

Jacket (Courtesy: CPSC)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Baby jackets sold at Dillard’s around the country are under a recall due to a choking hazard.

The metal snaps on faux fur hooded bear coats can detach. No injuries have been reported.

The jackets are for girls sizes three to 24 months. They were sold from September through December of 2016.

For the full list of style numbers, click here.

