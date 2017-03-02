Academy apologizes for in memoriam mistake

AP_logo By Published:
Sara Bareilles performs during an In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sara Bareilles performs during an In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to the Australian movie producer it incorrectly showed during Sunday’s Oscars in memoriam reel.

In a statement Wednesday, the film academy extended “our deepest apologies” to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the tribute instead of Chapman’s colleague and friend, the late Janet Patterson. Chapman had said she was “devastated” by the error.

Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee (“The Piano,” ”Bright Star”), passed away in October last year. Patterson and Chapman worked together on “The Piano.”

The academy also updated the in memoriam reel on the website for the Oscars.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s