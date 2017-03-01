Wichita State baseball stays unbeaten with 8-0 win over Omaha

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State used 10 pitchers to combine for the three-hit shutout of Omaha, 8-0, Wednesday afternoon at Eck Stadium.

Starter Codi Heuer went two shutout innings and gave up one hit with four strikeouts.

Jordan Boyer went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double, while Trey Vickers went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a triple.

WSU jumped on the board in the bottom of the first. With one out, Dayton Dugas singled and Greyson Jenista walked. Dugas scored on a passed ball and an error, while Jenista came home on a single from Trey Vickers for a 2-0 Shocker lead.

The Shockers added to the lead in the third with a RBI single from Sam Goodwin and a two-run double by Jordan Boyer to push the lead to 5-0.

Vickers’ RBI triple and Alex Jackson‘s RBI groundout put the Shockers up 7-0 in the seventh and Josh DeBacker‘s RBI single increased the lead to 8-0 in the eighth.

The Shockers are next in action on Fri., March 3 at Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m.

