Wichita State and YMCA discussing fitness facility for Innovation Campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University and the Greater Wichita YMCA announced Wednesday they are in advanced discussions to build a new YMCA on Innovation Campus to serve students.

Under the plan, WSU students would automatically be Y members and have access to the nine full-service YMCAs located in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

The 60,000 square foot facility being discussed would also include state of the art workout facilities, student health and wellness services and a drop-in daycare center.

The YMCA would design, build and maintain the facility, as well as operate the fitness and daycare centers. Operating costs would primarily come from student fees assessed per credit hour. The overall cost to students would be significantly lower than an existing standard Y membership. The campus YMCA would be the tenth location included as part of any membership with the Greater Wichita YMCA. Faculty and staff could also join, or use the new facility with their existing Y membership.

The WSU Board of Trustees would contribute $5 million to construction costs. The university would operate the wellness center, including student health services and counseling.

The new facilities would open about 18 to 24 months after a plan is approved. It would be located at the northwest corner of Innovation Campus, where Perimeter Road meets Mike Oatman Drive, south of Eck Stadium.

