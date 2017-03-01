South, North, and Kapaun Mt. Carmel all winners on Sub-State Wednesday

It was a big night for South and North boys’ basketball, while the Kapaun Mt. Carmel girls went on the road and got a huge win over Goddard 31-30.
Here are some other scores from around the state of Kansas:
BV Northwest 56, BV West 34
Gardner-Edgerton 54, Olathe South 51
Manhattan 52, Junction City 22
Olathe Northwest 76, KC Wyandotte 50
SM West 73, SM South 68
Washburn Rural 58, Wichita East 41
Wichita Northwest 79, Hutchinson 54
Wichita South 72, Wichita West 25
|Sub-State
|2
|Semifinal
Blue Valley 76, Olathe East 61
BV North 38, Olathe North 27
Derby 60, Topeka 43
Garden City 50, Wichita Campus 46
Lawrence 62, SM Northwest 52
Lawrence Free State 73, Wichita Southeast 71
SM East 66, SM North 46
Wichita North 59, Dodge City 57
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|Class 5A Sub-State Tournament
|Sub-State
|1
|Semifinal
Emporia 46, Wichita Heights 40
Kapaun Mount Carmel 31, Goddard 30
KC Schlagle 59, Highland Park 36
Maize 54, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Mill Valley 62, Blue Valley Southwest 39
Salina Central 74, Topeka West 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, KC Harmon 28
Topeka Seaman 55, Lansing 46
|Sub-State
|2
|Semifinal
DeSoto 41, St. James Academy 33
KC Sumner 59, Shawnee Heights 27
Leavenworth 90, KC Washington 5
Liberal 36, Arkansas City 28
Newton 51, Andover 31
Pittsburg 64, KC Turner 11
Valley Center 37, Salina South 27
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Great Bend 33
|Class 6A Sub-State Tournament
|Sub-State
|2
Washburn Rural 69, Wichita East 39