Slot machines start arriving at southeast Kansas casino

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – The new casino in southeast Kansas took another step toward opening when the first of more than 620 slots machines arrived.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports the machines were unloaded and checked Tuesday at the Kansas Crossing Casino.

Casino marketing director Carter Blair says the casino’s games will include video poker, traditional slots and progressive slots. The casino also will offer 16 table games.

It is expected to open within the next 60 days, although Blair said the opening date has not been set.

The nearly $80 million project includes 123-room Hampton Inn and Suites and a 600-seat entertainment complex.

