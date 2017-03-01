Pratt shooting victim’s sister: ‘He’s definitely a hero’

WICHITA, Kan. – – Authorities have arrested a man, suspected of shooting a Kansas convenience store clerk in Pratt.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton.

Deaton was arrested at approximately 7:50 a.m. in Ellsworth County.

The Pratt Police Department said Deaton allegedly shot a convenience store clerk Wednesday morning in Pratt

The store clerk has been identified as 19-year-old Riley Juel

Tonight, KSN spoke with the victim’s sister, Brooke Juel, outside of Via Christi St. Francis Hospital

Juel says her little brother is a hard working, respectful man and that’s very involved with his family.

“Riley is just a family man, he goes to work, hangs out with his family and his friends, he’s just a kid,” said Juel.

Juel says her brother graduated from Stafford High School in 2015.

That’s where he excelled in many areas, namely on the football field.

KSN asked Juel what she adores most about her little brother.

“The way he loves people and he bends over backwards for all of us, he’s really helped me out,” said Juel.

Which is why it came as a shock today for her and her family, when they learned Riley was shot while at his job at the Kwik Shop in Pratt.

” I was very angry, very angry and very sad that I couldn’t protect my little brother from this,” said Juel.

While she couldn’t physically protect her brother, Juel says her brother is a fighter and was able to not only call police, but call his mother and tell them what happened.

It was quick thinking by Riley that helped authorities track, the suspect, Alex Deaton, before he harmed anyone else.

“He did what he needed to do to survive, I mean he’s definitely a hero, very strong,” said Juel.

His sister told me Riley was shot once. She says he did go through surgery Wednesday.

Juel says her brother is in stable condition. No word on when Riley could be released from the hospital.

Deaton is also suspected of kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico, while on the run after his girlfriend was killed in Mississippi.

The Pratt Police Department said charges are being sought through the Pratt County Attorney’s Office in the shooting.