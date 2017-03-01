Law enforcement after Deaton’s arrest: ‘It’s like I can breathe now’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was booked into a Kansas jail Wednesday after authorities said he went on a multi-state crime spree from Mississippi to New Mexico and left a long trail of death and injury in his wake.

Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, is accused of murdering two people and shooting three others in the last week. On Wednesday, law enforcement officials said they caould breathe easier knowing Deaton is now behind bars.

“I think the public needs to know a dangerous man is off the street tonight,” said Marshall Fisher, the commissioner of Mississippi’s Department of Public Safety. “We are proud of that.”

Another Mississippi law enforcement official echos that sentiment.

“It’s a weight off your chest,” said Rankin County, Miss. Sheriff Bryan Bailey. “It’s like I can breathe now.”

Bailey said Deaton’s crime spree started in Mississippi last week when polkice found his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, strangled.

“He wasn’t going to let her go,” Bailey said. “I think he went into a fit of rage. I think he killed her first, and after that everything went down hill.”

Bailey said the same morning Robinson was found dead, a woman jogging in a Mississippi neighborhood was shot. Authorities have linked the crime to Deaton.

On Tuesday, Alex Deaton was charged in the murder case of Brenda Pinter, 69, who was killed at a Mississippi church on February 23.

“This guy, apparently he didn’t care who he had to kill or what he had to do,” Bailey said.

Bailsey said Deaton’s crime spree didn’t stop in Mississippi.

Authorities said he made his way to New Mexico over the weekend where they said he kidnapped a couple at gunpoint near an Albuquerque hiking trail.

“He apparently came out of the woods with a shovel and a pistol and kidnapped a male and female,’ Bailey said.

The pair was able to get away, but not before authorities said Deaton shot the man, and then carjacked another person before making his way to Kansas.

“It’s over for this guy,” said Fisher. “We’ve got him, but it’s never going to be over for these victim’s families, never.”

Mississippi authorities are on their way to Kansas to interview Deaton. They’re also headed to New Mexico where they say Deaton left his girlfriend’s stolen car.