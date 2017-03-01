Kansas cancer patient helps design St. Jude Dream Home

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – While crews continue to put their final touches on the interior and exterior of the St. Jude Dream Home, one local cancer patient is adding her own flair to one of the home’s bedrooms.

Bella Bush, 6, is fighting a rare from of cancer. She’s a regular patient at St. Jude Children’s Research. However, she never lets her frequent doctors visits get her down. In fact, her soft giggle is enough to melt anyone’s heart.

“All miss Bella does is smile,” said Cherie Nies Cowgill with Nies Homes Inc.

Bella’s contagious smile grew even wider when Nies Homes Inc. asked the her to be one of its designers for the new St. Jude Dream Home in Wichita.

“We decided it would be awesome to let Bella help decorate one of the bedrooms on our main floor of our new St. Jude House,” said Nies Cowgill.

Bella had the opportunity to choose the wall color and light fixtures for one of the bedrooms. With the rainbow at her fingertips, Bella chose to paint the walls in a yellow color.

“That one, fun yellow!” Bella said.

The fun wasn’t over for Bella after picking the paint color. Next, she was given a number of light fixtures to choose from.

“That one has lots of shiny crystals in it,” said Nies Cowgill to Bella.

After Bella narrowed down the fixtures to a few shiny ones, she decided to go with a pink-crystal like chandelier.

“I like that because it’s pink and I like the crystals on it,” Bella said.

Nies Homes will paint the bedroom walls and install the light fixture. Bella’s next design project includes going to Target and picking out bedding, toys and some furniture for the bedroom.