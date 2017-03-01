High-speed crash caught on camera

WEBSTER, La. (NBC News) – It looked like something straight out of a Hollywood movie set.

Authorities say an inmate at a prison work release program in Louisiana stole an employee’s pick-up truck and led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

When the suspect hit spike strips in Webster Parish, he lost control sending the vehicle off the road and then airborne.

The truck eventually ended up flipped and on its roof.

Both the suspect and passenger were taken into custody.

